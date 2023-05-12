The Mysterious Galaxy bookstore in the Midway District. Courtesy of the bookstore

It’s changed locations, adapted to major shifts in customer habits and survived a pandemic. And on Saturday, a popular San Diego bookstore celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Mysterious Galaxy, an independent bookstore that specializes in science fiction, fantasy, mystery, young adult, romance and horror books, will hold a 30th birthday bash at its location on Rosecrans Street, in the Midway District.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes authors, panel discussions, children’s readings, giveaways, a scavenger hunt and, of course, a cake.

For co-owner Matt Berger, the anniversary is very much worthy of a celebration considering the challenges the store has faced over the years.

“Thirty years for any small business, let alone a book store, is huge,” said Berger.

The store opened on May 8, 1993, and over the years, it has been in four different locations. Four years ago, it faced eviction and closure at its last site. Enter Berger and his wife, Jenni Marchisotto, who had been frequent customers of the store and didn’t want to see it close.

They decided to buy it, becoming in effect the guardians of the Galaxy.

The store had already weathered the seismic shift in book buying that saw shoppers nationwide flock to Amazon and other web sites.

Then, several weeks after Berger and his wife became owners, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing them to rely on online sales and even starting a gofundme campaign to raise money. That campaign is still active today.

Berger said Mysterious Galaxy has succeeded by creating a place where book lovers can gather. The store regularly hosts events, including author signings, discussions and book club meetings.

“Reading is a very solitary thing to do most of the time,” Berger said. “Being able to go to a bookstore where people are excited about the same book you read, that is a pretty rare thing.”

Berger also credits his knowledgeable staff who can offer more personal recommendations than an online site can.

“We have amazing, passionate book sellers,” he said. “You’ll be able to connect with them and find something new.”

Berger said there will always be a place for Mysterious Galaxy.

“How people read and where they get their books has changed a lot in these 30 years, but people’s love of books is still there,” he said.