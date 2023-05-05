Gallagher Square. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

Several upcoming shows at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square are part of Live Nation’s “$25 All-In” ticket promotion, available beginning next week.

Petco Park, via its social media accounts, announced the ticket availability, with Darius Rucker, Jimmy Eat World, Logic, Slightly Stoopid and Kodak Black among those with shows eligible for the special.

On the list of included acts, Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart, Garbage and Culture Club have upcoming stops in San Diego. The Live Nation site currently lists artists, but not which shows and cities qualify – 3,800 concerts across the country though are part of the deal, according to the promoter.

The “$25 All-In,” Live Nation says, means the price includes all fees, before taxes. Any taxes will be added as applicable by city, state and/or venue.

Ticket sales take place beginning Wednesday and continue through May 16 on LiveNation.com. Some presales begin Tuesday, with partners including Verizon and Rakuten.