Rebecca Jade and Thee Sacred Souls are two of the top nominees at the 32nd annual San Diego Music Awards, to be handed out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The ceremony, on the outdoor concert stage at Humphreys by the Bay, will feature Jade and the band, both nominated in three marquee categories – artist, song and album of the year.
This year, awards will be presented in 27 categories, including rock, R&B, soul and funk, pop, hiphop, country, blues, jazz, folk, indie/alternative and world music, plus a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Artists scheduled to perform include nominees Gilbert Castellanos, Daring Greatly, The Inflorescence and Jeff Berkley & the Banned.
Tickets for the show start at $40. Proceeds from the event support the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, in partnership with El Cajon’s Taylor Guitars.
The foundation’s mission is to provide music education for youth, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances and recognition for San Diego artists of exceptional merit or service.
The top awards categories include (click here for the full list of nominees):
Artist of the Year
- Cattle Decapitation
- Gilbert Castellanos
- Jeff Berkley
- P.O.D.
- Rebecca Jade
- Switchfoot
- Thee Sacred Souls
Song of the Year
- Boostive, Divina Jasso and Raquel Jones – Ties Unwind
- Daring Greatly – Never a Goodbye
- Kimmi Bitter – My Grass Is Blue
- King Taylor Project – Devil in the White City
- Rebecca Jade – Show Me
- Sandollar – Warrior (feat. ZEB)
- Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way
Album of the Year
- Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo
- HIRIE – Mood Swing
- Rebecca Jade – A Shade of Jade
- Swami John Reis – Ride The Wild Night
- The Schizophonics – Hoof It
- Thee Sacred Souls – s/t
- Unwritten Law – The Hum
Best Video
- B Side Players featuring Roosterford & 2034 – El Quinto Elemento
- Black Market III – Rosalee
- blink-182 – Edging
- Earl Thomas – Mercy for Peace
- Pierce The Veil – Pass The Nirvana
- The Gravities – Grav Train
- Veni Sun – Coaster
Best New Artist
- Ash Easton
- Coastal Wolves
- Mercedes Rides Out
- Strange Bouquets
- Swive
- The Plagues
- Zavala Sol
Best Local Recording
- Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas – Third Flagon
- Calamity – Live at Satellite
- Casual Yak – Backseat Slidin
- Creature Canyon – Remarks
- Hemisphere – Unity
- Jacob Turnbloom – Laughter in the Forever After
- The Universe Channel – Clues To Another World