San Diego Music Awards will be handed out Tuesday. Photo credit: Screen shot, sandiegomusicawards.com

Rebecca Jade and Thee Sacred Souls are two of the top nominees at the 32nd annual San Diego Music Awards, to be handed out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The ceremony, on the outdoor concert stage at Humphreys by the Bay, will feature Jade and the band, both nominated in three marquee categories – artist, song and album of the year.

This year, awards will be presented in 27 categories, including rock, R&B, soul and funk, pop, hiphop, country, blues, jazz, folk, indie/alternative and world music, plus a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artists scheduled to perform include nominees Gilbert Castellanos, Daring Greatly, The Inflorescence and Jeff Berkley & the Banned.

Tickets for the show start at $40. Proceeds from the event support the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, in partnership with El Cajon’s Taylor Guitars.

The foundation’s mission is to provide music education for youth, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances and recognition for San Diego artists of exceptional merit or service.

The top awards categories include (click here for the full list of nominees):

Artist of the Year



Cattle Decapitation

Gilbert Castellanos

Jeff Berkley

P.O.D.

Rebecca Jade

Switchfoot

Thee Sacred Souls

Song of the Year



Boostive, Divina Jasso and Raquel Jones – Ties Unwind

Daring Greatly – Never a Goodbye

Kimmi Bitter – My Grass Is Blue

King Taylor Project – Devil in the White City

Rebecca Jade – Show Me

Sandollar – Warrior (feat. ZEB)

Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way

Album of the Year

Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo

HIRIE – Mood Swing

Rebecca Jade – A Shade of Jade

Swami John Reis – Ride The Wild Night

The Schizophonics – Hoof It

Thee Sacred Souls – s/t

Unwritten Law – The Hum

Best Video

B Side Players featuring Roosterford & 2034 – El Quinto Elemento

Black Market III – Rosalee

blink-182 – Edging

Earl Thomas – Mercy for Peace

Pierce The Veil – Pass The Nirvana

The Gravities – Grav Train

Veni Sun – Coaster

Best New Artist



Ash Easton

Coastal Wolves

Mercedes Rides Out

Strange Bouquets

Swive

The Plagues

Zavala Sol

Best Local Recording

