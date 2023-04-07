County parks are good spots for youngsters, both human and otherwise, to meet the Easter bunny and hunt some egg-y goodness. Photo by Chris Stone

In the mood to raise a glass – beer perhaps? Vino? Or offer cheers to a certain team that inspired a bit of madness this March? It’s all possible this San Diego weekend.

DreamHack, described as “an immersive gaming experience,” opens at the San Diego Convention Center at 10 a.m. Friday for three days of professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming competition, cosplay, an expo and more. Single-day tickets start at $39 and full passes at $89.

It’s not quite swimsuit season, so go on, eat and drink your way through the city Saturday:

Try a variety of eats and even some beer and cocktails during Taste of Hillcrest at noon. The nearly 30 participants include Tavolo Nostra, Ramen Ryola, Fruitcraft, Babycakes and the newest Handel’s ice cream shop. Tickets cost $35.

Spanish Landing plays host to the seventh annual Uncorked San Diego wine fest at 2 p.m., with more than 150 wines and bubblies from around the globe. For snacks and entertainment, there will be a DJ, photo booth, local food trucks and more. General admission, which includes wine tastings, costs $65.

The West Coast Taco & Beer Festival at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, also at 2 p.m., features bottomless craft beer tastings from dozens of local and regional breweries as well as a selection of special tacos. Entertainment includes Well Well Well, Los Shadows and Donny Hart. General admission costs $60.

San Diego State wants to celebrate the success of its basketball team, which made it to the NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time. Though the team lost the crown, they had a special season. Be part of the free party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Snapdragon Stadium, see the team and pick up some Final Four merch while you’re at it. Sign up online.

For some of us, it’s not quite spring until Easter. You might do egg hunts or Sunday services, or hey, no one’s stopping you, both: