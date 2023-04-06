Fans greeted the team and staff upon their return Tuesday from the NCAA Tournament. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

The community may join in celebrating San Diego State’s run to the NCAA national championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.



Admission and parking are free. Tickets (with a maximum of six) must be claimed in advance online.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. with the stadium opening at 6 p.m. and the team’s red-carpet arrival set for 6:30 p.m.

The program. at 7:30 p.m., will feature speeches from members of the Aztec men’s basketball program, including head men’s basketball coach Brian Dutcher and the team, along with dignitaries from San Diego State and the city of San Diego.



Limited concessions will be open, and team and Final Four merchandise will also be available for purchase. There will also be opportunities for fans to pose for photos with the NCAA South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.



The Aztecs (32-7) captured the MW regular-season title with a 15-3 record, then won its three MW Tournament games en route to claiming the championship.

Earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament‘s South Region, SDSU defeated No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Furman in Orlando, Fla., before downing the overall top seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 and No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight in Louisville, Ky. to win the South Regional and make its first Final Four.

At NRG Stadium in Houston, the Aztecs edged No. 9 Florida Atlantic on a buzzer beater by Lamont Butler before falling to UConn in Monday’s NCAA national title game.



San Diego State’s 32 wins overall were the second most in program history, only trailing the 34 victories by the 2010-11 squad, led by NBA star Kawhi Leonard.