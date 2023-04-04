A sign announcing the world premiere of San Diego Opera’s “El último sueño de Frida y Diego.” Photo via @SDCivic Twitter

Citing rising costs and reduced revenue, the San Diego Opera Tuesday canceled performances of “The Falling and the Rising,” a co-commissioned work originally scheduled to premiere in 2020 but postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“San Diego Opera was excited to share this new work with the community, but as the company navigates the new post-COVID world, with the cost of producing opera skyrocketing and box-office revenue down from pre-pandemic levels, the fiscally responsible action is to cancel these performances,” a statement from the opera reads.

“The Falling and the Rising” was part of a planned 2022-23 season featuring two world premieres, in addition to a new production of “The Puccini Duo” and a production of “Tosca.”

According to the company, ticket revenue is only covering around 20% of expenses this year, down from 35% pre-COVID.

Ticket holders to “The Falling and the Rising” are being contacted by San Diego Opera’s patron services department with options to apply their ticket credit.

The last performances of the 2022-23 season will be “Ghosts” by Nicolas Reveles on April 14, 15 and 16.

City News Service contributed to this article.