A sweet pea maze in bloom at the Flower Fields, which hosts Kids Day Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone

Whew, it’s been soggy hereabouts lately. Dry out this San Diego weekend – the first one of spring! – with outdoor events featuring music, food, sports and more.

The Calienté Latin Music, Food and Spirits Festival at Ruocco Park near Seaport Village offers live music and samples of food, beer, tequila and spirits beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Performances include banda, mariachi, bachata, merengue and salsa. General admission tickets are $35.

The KSON CountryFest at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square includes Lee Brice, Parmalee, Easton Corbin, Hannah Ellis and Dillon Carmichael. Performances begin after 4 p.m., with Brice set to take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $50.

Fresh off a very successful inaugural season – they went to the playoffs as an expansion club – San Diego Wave FC hosts its season opener at Snapdragon Stadium (the team’s new full-season home) at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s a rematch with the Chicago Red Stars, who they eliminated in the 2022 playoffs. Tickets start at $10.

Gallagher Square is the place to be for KSON CountryFest. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

Want more fútbol? Head back to Snapdragon at 2 p.m. Sunday for Tour Águila and the clash between the Xolos de Tijuana and their Liga MX rival Club América. Tickets start at $45.

Hit the Diversionary Theatre’s Clark Cabaret for live DJs, dancing and glow paint as the Collective Coalition welcomes young adults from the LGBTQ+ community, along with their allies, to Silent Disco – Light Up the Night. Admission for the event, at 7 p.m. Saturday in University Heights, is donation-based.

The Kingdom Choir performed for (one-time) royalty – Harry and Meghan at their 2018 wedding. The London choir’s 2019 North American tour was such a success they’re doing it again, with a stop at the Balboa Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Act fast – tickets start at $25 and are mostly limited to the balcony.

Have youngsters getting antsy from being stuck indoors? Want to entertain them and enjoy the spring flower bounty too? The Flower Fields in Carlsbad has a solution for you Sunday – Kids Day. They can take part in bubble making, ballooning and face painting and watch BMX and yo-yo exhibitions. You can stop and smell the flowers. Win-win. General admission costs $23, with tickets for children ages 3-10 at $12.

San Diego Restaurant Week starts Sunday, but you can enjoy special deals throughout the week. More than 100 eateries will take part with special priced menus – not just entrees – starting at $20 for lunches and ranging up to $60 at some of the region’s top-rated restaurants.