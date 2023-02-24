A snowman – why not make one in this weather? The weekend storm is likely to give road trippers ample opportunity for sledding, boarding and tossing snowballs too. Photo by Chris Stone

OK, folks, it’s a gonna rain this San Diego weekend. A lot. But for the snow-inclined, that means a road trip to Julian or beyond to frolic in the fresh powder. For everyone else, though, it’s a good time to catch up on streaming or other indoor activities. And we do have some music, museums and theater for you.

Reminder: February is just about over, and so is San Diego Museum Month. Head to your local library to pick up a pass to receive half-off admission to more than 60 local museums, nature centers and more. You have until Tuesday to take advantage.

The Outsiders, the classic novel that led to an ’80s movie packed with future stars (Cruise, Dillon, Swayze, Lane to name a few) now has spawned a musical. Entering its first full weekend at the La Jolla Playhouse – with a book by Adam Rapp (brother of Anthony Rapp of Rent fame) and music and lyrics by the band Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine – there are limited tickets, starting at $60. Check for lower price points in the ensuing weeks, as the run continues through April 2.

The Oceanside International Film Festival continues at the Brooks Theater with the “Surf Lineup” on tap Friday and the “Unleashed” program on Saturday, which also includes a short, Touch, made in San Diego. An awards ceremony caps the festival at 8 p.m. Saturday. Day passes cost $15.

See more Take a look at who’ll be lighting up the Weiss Theatre stage for performances of the long-awaited world-premiere musical, #TheOutsidersLJP!

We couldn’t be more excited that the show is NOW PLAYING. Get your tix today: https://t.co/haE0A5pZmA pic.twitter.com/7J8QM0NWtS — La Jolla Playhouse (@ljplayhouse) February 22, 2023

Want to sip more than brews and vino? San Diego Seltzerland 2023 arrives at Broadway Pier at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring tastings of more than 100 varieties of hard seltzer. Enjoy DJs, giveaways and games too. General admission starts at $49.

Does Paris represent the best of romance? If you say oui, “From Paris with Love” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights might be just for you. In a partnership between the gallery, the Athenaeum, the Wine Shop, and the Camarada music ensemble, Sacha Boutros will perform jazz from Paris with a swing. Tickets cost $35.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Rolando hosts the free San Diego Family Fun Fest at 10 a.m. Sunday with many a thing to spark a child’s imagination, from a bounce house to an inflatable obstacle course, zipline and “Angry Birds” slingshot. Register online to attend.

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story, hits Poway OnStage at 2 p.m. Sunday. Young Belinda is a budding poet, but when she’s stuck in the basement as her stepmother and stepsisters get ready for a party, she finds a renowned writer will be the guest of honor. Will she find the courage to make it upstairs to see him? General admission tickets start at $19.

The Greater San Diego Music Coterie hosts soprano Emily Ortlieb and the Greater San Diego Chamber Orchestra in a concert of music from Mexico and Latin America at All Saints Church in Hillcrest. The free program begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, but donations will be accepted.