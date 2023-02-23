The Lego Petco Park set on the field in the real thing. Photo credit: Courtesy, Legoland California.

Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on Thursday unveiled a Lego model of one of San Diego’s signature sites – Petco Park, home of the Padres.

With more than 150,000 bricks, the (relatively) pint-size Petco will be part of the world’s first and only Miniland U.S.A. version of San Diego, set for its debut at Legoland California on March 23.

The life-like ballpark took a team of four Lego “Master Model Builders” 1,200 hours to complete. The stadium, filled with more than 1,000 colorful “Minilanders” cheering on the Padres, features a working video board displaying animated scenes.

Earlier this week, before settling into its home at Legoland California, the model was featured at the real-deal Petco while the Padres’ grounds crew prepared the field around it.

See more Batter, Batter, Swing! ⚾



Today we unveiled our LEGO model of Petco Park, the home stadium of the @Padres! The more than 150,000-brick model will reside in the world’s first and only MINILAND U.S.A. version of San Diego, debuting on March 23rd! pic.twitter.com/dbsOCiK5MQ — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) February 23, 2023

For the new city, the builders drew inspiration from top San Diego neighborhoods and landmarks, old and new including the Hotel Del Coronado, California Tower at Balboa Park, Del Mar Racetrack, and the sprawling coastline, along with a more recent addition, the Rady Shell on the Embarcadero.

The San Diego model, in the final stages of construction, also will feature prominent scenes, settings and themes that “make up the city’s DNA,” the resort said in a release.

The new San Diego attraction will join New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and San Francisco as part of Miniland U.S.A.