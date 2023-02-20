The annual Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 12. Photo credit: Screen shot, CNBC via YouTube

Want to see the short films up for Academy Awards – animated, documentary and live action – on the big screen?

Three theaters in San Diego are offering screenings of some of the 15 nominees this week – Angelika Film Center in Carmel Mountain Ranch, Landmark Theatres in Hillcrest and Digital Gym Cinema in the East Village.

The nominees for Best Animated Short (at both the Angelika and Landmark):

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, 32 min.

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, 8 min.

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Gaetano, 15 min.

My Year of D-cks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, 24 min.

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon, 11 min.

The nominees for Best Documentary Short (at Digital Gym):

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, 40 min.

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, 25 min.

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt, 29 min.

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison, 40 min.

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, 29 min.

The nomineees for Best Live-Action Short (again, at the Angelika and Landmark):

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, 17 min.

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White, 23 min.

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, 16 min.

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón, 38 min.

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón, 38 min.

Screenings currently are scheduled through Thursday. You also may stream some of the nominees on various outlets, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Vimeo and the New Yorker’s YouTube channel.

The Oscars are set for March 12.