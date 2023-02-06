The view from C Level. Courtesy of the restaurant

OpenTable‘s annual pre-Valentine’s Day list of the 100 “most romantic” restaurants in the United States includes three in San Diego.

The three here are C Level on Harbor Island, Cesarina in Point Loma Heights and Pacific Coast Grill in Cardiff.

“Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cozy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks,” said OpenTable in its ranking.

“For those looking for a quintessential Valentine’s Day dining experience, start with the most romantic restaurants across the U.S., created by analyzing over 13 million reviews,” the restaurant reservation service said.

San Diego punched above its weight in the ranking, with 3% of the most romantic restaurants, but only 1% of the U.S. population.

So statistically, at least, it’s easier to find a top romantic restaurant in San Diego than elsewhere.

Have you made your Valentine’s Day reservation?