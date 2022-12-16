“Blue Landscape Abstraction” by Los Angeles ArtLifting artist Alicia Sterling Beach.

Works by artists facing physical or housing challenges is being featured in nine San Diego County financial centers as part of a $2 million Bank of America initiative.

The partnership, with ArtLifting, which offers a platform for disadvantaged artists to sell their original paintings, prints and other creations, includes prints of artwork paired with information on each artist’s background and career,

The prints will be available for purchase through ArtLifting’s website. As part of the venture’s “business for good” model, artists earn 55% of the profits from sales; 1% from each sale helps provide supplies to art groups nationwide.

The remaining 44% goes to ArtLifting to further its mission of supporting artists who have been traditionally underrepresented in the contemporary market.

Artwork will be featured at the following local Bank of America financial centers:

In San Diego – Balboa-Genesee, Grantville, Kearny Mesa, North Park

In East County – El Cajon

In North County – Fallbrook and San Marcos

In South County – Bonita and National City

The bank “is committed to supporting the arts and helping create opportunities for artists impacted by homelessness or living with disabilities,” said Rick Bregman, president, Bank of America San Diego.

Nearly 100 B of A financial centers across the country feature works from the program, with plans to expand to 900.

Local artists who have joined with ArtLifting include Kevin Hosseini of El Cajon and the late Terri Renner, from Oceanside.

Hosseini, a painter who is part of the nonprofit The Art of Autism Project, has had his works featured in at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the California Museum and venues abroad including Russia and Ukraine.

Renner, who had multiple sclerosis, said she painted “to express my joy of life and the wonderful relationship we can grow and nurture.”