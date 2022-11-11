“Murder on the Orient Express,” featured at the Coronado Playhouse during the 2022 season. Photo by Ken Jacques

Coronado Playhouse’s 78th season includes comedies, musicals, a free Classic Series production, and a world premiere with local partner Blindspot Collective.

The season, opening Jan. 13, features six fully staged productions plus a series of concerts and readings curated by the playhouse from submissions by local artists and organizations.

In addition, the playhouse will begin offering Saturday matinee performances for every production.

The free production will be Noël Coward’s Hay Fever, a biting comedy newly released into the public domain.

The season’s co-production, with San Diego’s Blindspot Collective, will be the immersive musical Underground. The playhouse has a program to partner with local theaters that operate without a venue.

“There are a number of theater groups without a permanent home base who do amazing creative work. The board saw this as a wonderful opportunity to help provide a

more open space for them in our community,” said Heather Barton Tjalma, co-chair of the season selection committee.

The season includes:

Ripcord, Jan. 13-29, 2023 – the comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, a Pulitzer Prize winner, focuses on two elderly women who share secrets and friendship while engaged in competition.

Company, March 3-26 – Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical explores themes of love and longing, marriage and mistakes and regret and redemption. See it all through the eyes of iconic characters, including the unmarried Bobby.

Hay Fever, May 19-June 4 – the self-absorbed, high society Bliss family, full of big personalities, bickers and battles in the layered comedy.

Underground, July 7-23 – an immersive world premiere based on the discography of Ben Folds. The show blends flashbacks, dance and complex harmonies to illuminate the histories and inner lives of the regulars at the local pub.

The season concludes Nov. 12, 2023. Tickets start at $24. Subscriptions start at $61.