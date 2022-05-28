The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, home to the La Jolla Music Society. Photo credit: ljms.org

The month-long La Jolla Music Society SummerFest 2022 returns in July with more than 25 artists making their debuts at the event.

The SummerFest theme, “Under the Influence,” will give the artists room to explore the muses that inspired some of history’s greatest composers.

The opening-night program, on July 29, includes Chopin and Brahms. Other composers spotlighted in the coming weeks include Mozart, Haydn, Bach, Ravel and Vivaldi.

Performers include Grammy Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who will appear with Cécile McLorin Salvant on Aug. 18 to celebrate the music of Kurt Weill.

Costanzo will come to La Jolla following his return to the title role in Philip Glass’ Akhnaten at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. He gained wide recognition for the 2019 production, which won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording this year.

The fest, continuing through Aug. 26, includes the Synergy Series, which features collaborations between jazz musicians, opera performers, dancers and choreographers during a week-long portion of the fest.

Caroline Shaw, the youngest composer to win a Pulitzer Prize, also will serve in the role of Composer-in-Residence. She will present her new work, co-commissioned by the music society, while curating the Aug. 24 “Takeover at the JAI” concert and joining as a performer at multiple shows.

In addition, the music society’s fellowship artists, selected from all over the world, will join SummerFest headliners to perform, aiding in their professional development.

SummerFest includes 15 shows in the Windansea series at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. Other shows are set for the JAI, also at the Prebys center.

General admission for the performances, generally from Wednesdays through Sundays, starts at $45.