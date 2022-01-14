Enter the world of Van Gogh without going to a museum, beginning in Del Mar Friday. Photo credit: Screen shot, vangoghsandiego.com/

Painters with outsized reputations or trucks that are just plain oversized? This San Diego weekend, try both.

Van Gogh has inspired artists and viewers for more than a century. But “Beyond Van Gogh” gives fans the chance to steep themselves in his famous works. The event, billed an as “immersive art experience” opens Friday at the Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds, continuing through March 6. Look for “projection-swathed walls wrapped in light, color, and shapes that swirl, dance and refocus into” the artist’s work. Admission – sales are online only – starts at $53 for peak days like weekends, but falls to $43 off-peak.

If you prefer Renaissance artists to the post-Impressionists, “Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” enters its waning days at Westfield Mission Valley, on the Macy’s side. The event features reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous frescos in Vatican City, but in this case the art can be viewed up close rather than from 40 feet below. Admission for the exhibit, which continues through Jan. 23, costs $19.40.

Need ideas for what to do after spring cleaning? Head to the San Diego Convention Center at 11 a.m. Friday as the San Diego Spring Home Show begins. There’s free online registration for the event, continuing through Sunday. See exhibitors with the latest in decor, from kitchens to bathrooms, and contacts for contractors, roofing, heating A/C and more.

Enjoy the great outdoors and Santee Lakes, a favorite fishing spot. Photo credit: Screen shot, SanteeLakes.com

The Old Globe presents the free Powers New Voices Festival, a weekend of introductions to new American plays. In-person readings take place through Sunday in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional readings at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The plays explore everything from a Black LGBTQIA activist in 1940s Detroit to a Japanese-American time traveler and a comic Dostoyevsky. Free admission can be reserved by calling Ticket Services at (619) 234-5623.

Mild weather continues this weekend, good for going to Santee Lakes, where officials will host Re-opener Weekend Saturday and Sunday. That means there will be a whopping 2,500 pounds of trout stocked in Lakes 2, 3, and 4, open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult permits cost $10, with discounts for seniors and juniors.

The two-day Monster Jam begins Saturday at Petco Park, and there’s a special anniversary too, with the infamous Grave Digger celebrating its 40th anniversary. The pre-show Pit Party also features chances to meet drivers and see trucks like Avenger, Kraken and Zombie up close. Admission starts at $30. Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 3 p.m.

North Park Main Street hosts the grand opening of the North Park Mini-Park at 10 a.m. Sunday. Head to Granada Avenue and North Park Way, behind the North Park Theatre, for the day of activities, including food trucks, DJs and live music designed for youngsters.