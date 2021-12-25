Numerous Christmas special events and light displays in San Diego County will continue to offer options to residents as the holiday stretches to New Year’s.
Here are a few to choose from – many of them free:
- Old Town Holiday Lights Trolley Tour: Hop on a 75-minute trolley tour Dec. 26-30. Join elf conductors as they share holiday facts and traditions while viewing festive lights in Old Town, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Balboa Park. Tickets, starting at $44, must be purchased 24 hours in advance.
- Hotel Del Coronado: The Del has transformed its beachfront Windsor Lawn into a winter wonderland of sparking lights, enormous decorated trees and snow surprises. Free for viewing.
- Belmont Park in Mission Beach: Offers thousands of lights and huge holiday-themed sculptures – free to view.
- San Diego Zoo Jungle Bells: The zoo transforms into a magical winter wonderland at night. Free with $62 park admission.
- Clairemont Christmas Park: For years, over 40 residents of Lana and Jamar drives, off Abernathy Circle, have been hanging holiday lights in their neighborhood “Christmas Park.”
- The Forward House in Bankers Hill on First Avenue and Ivy Street in San Diego– known for its massive holiday display.
- Starlight Circle/Starburst Santee: More than 70 homes display holiday lights welcoming visitors along Tomel Court, off Glendon Circle in Santee. Continues through Dec. 31, from dusk to 10 p.m.
- Candy Cane Lane in Poway: Hickory Street, off Saddlewood Drive, offers themed displays, twinkling lights and holiday tunes.
- Willow Walk Road in Oceanside: Over 30,000 lights create a serious show at 5279 Willow Walk Road. See (and hear) singing Christmas trees too, through Dec. 31, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
– City News Service
