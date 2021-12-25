The Forward House in Bankers Hill on Ivy Street in San Diego. This and many other festive displays can still be seen after Christmas. Photo by Chris Stone

Numerous Christmas special events and light displays in San Diego County will continue to offer options to residents as the holiday stretches to New Year’s.

Here are a few to choose from – many of them free:

Old Town Holiday Lights Trolley Tour: Hop on a 75-minute trolley tour Dec. 26-30. Join elf conductors as they share holiday facts and traditions while viewing festive lights in Old Town, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Balboa Park. Tickets, starting at $44, must be purchased 24 hours in advance.

Hotel Del Coronado: The Del has transformed its beachfront Windsor Lawn into a winter wonderland of sparking lights, enormous decorated trees and snow surprises. Free for viewing.

Belmont Park in Mission Beach: Offers thousands of lights and huge holiday-themed sculptures – free to view.

San Diego Zoo Jungle Bells: The zoo transforms into a magical winter wonderland at night. Free with $62 park admission.

Clairemont Christmas Park: For years, over 40 residents of Lana and Jamar drives, off Abernathy Circle, have been hanging holiday lights in their neighborhood “Christmas Park.”

The Forward House in Bankers Hill on First Avenue and Ivy Street in San Diego– known for its massive holiday display.

Starlight Circle/Starburst Santee: More than 70 homes display holiday lights welcoming visitors along Tomel Court, off Glendon Circle in Santee. Continues through Dec. 31, from dusk to 10 p.m.

Candy Cane Lane in Poway: Hickory Street, off Saddlewood Drive, offers themed displays, twinkling lights and holiday tunes.

Willow Walk Road in Oceanside: Over 30,000 lights create a serious show at 5279 Willow Walk Road. See (and hear) singing Christmas trees too, through Dec. 31, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

– City News Service