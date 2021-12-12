Examples of the available artwork. Photo credit: Courtesy, Oceanside Museum of Art

Have an art-loving friend but are afraid your pockets aren’t deep enough for an artsy gift? Try the Oceanside Museum of Art’s Teeny Tiny Art Mart.

For one more week, the museum is raising funds to support free programs for young audiences – Literacy Through Art for third graders and ArtQuest for fifth graders in the Oceanside Unified School District – by selling miniature art.

How mini? The original pieces measure 5 inches x 5 inches and sell for $25 each.

Here’s some details about the virtual sale:

It closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

Find purchase instructions and registration information at BetterUnite.com. There is a $3.50 fee per each piece purchased.

Art can be viewed online or in the museum lobby throughout the sale.

Artists remain a mystery until the painting is secured.

All sales are final.

The museum will hold the art for pickup or ship by request for an extra fee.

After the last day, unsold artworks will be available for sale offline through the museum store.