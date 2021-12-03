Red, green or white, San Diego communities will see a lot of Christmas trees lit up this weekend. Photo credit: Courtesy, Little Italy Business Association

Ready or not, it’s Christmas time, folks. Heck, you don’t have to be ready – let all the events coming up this San Diego weekend help lend you some good cheer (with a break or two for the non-seasonal too – scroll down).

The city of San Diego kicks off the three-day “Taste of December Nights” at Balboa Park Friday, with entertainment, food vendors and trucks, drive-thru style due to the ongoing pandemic. Head to the Inspiration Point parking lots near the Veterans Museum from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday.

Communities throughout the region are hosting a variety of fests, parades and tree lightings this weekend, including:

Theaters and other venues are providing glad tidings that continue through the season:

Playwright Herbert Siguenza offers a Cuban spin on the Charles Dickens classic with A People’s Cuban Christmas Tale at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista from Thursdays to Sundays through Dec. 19. The play includes a four-piece Cuban band too. Tickets start at $25.

Petco Park’s Holiday Market in Gallagher Square features crafts, lights, food and more through Dec. 24. Admission ranges from $14-20.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts the Snow n’ Glow Holiday Festival, opening Saturday through Jan. 2, with both walk-in and drive-thru light shows, along with snow tubing. Adult admission starts at $36, with car passes at $45.

Botanic Wonderland at the San Diego Botanic Garden opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, continuing on select dates through Dec. 30. The fest features strolling carolers, Santa Claus and food trucks. Adult admission starts at $18.

If you’re looking for a non-holiday edge, turn to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, appearing at Viejas Arena at 8 p.m. Friday on his “Back to Abnormal” comedy tour. Tickets remain, starting at $39.50.

Not ready for holiday cookies? How about some chili? The SoNo Fest and Chili Cook-Off returns to North Park at 11 a.m. Sunday, at Thorn and 32nd streets. You’re not just burning up your taste buds by attending – you’re supporting McKinley Elementary School programs too. Tickets cost from $22-25 for unlimited tastings.