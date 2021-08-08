Artist John Raymond Mireles with his photographs. Photo credit: Screen shot, San Diego Museum of Art, via YouTube

San Diego artist John Raymond Mireles is making a statement with his newest exhibition, now at the San Diego Museum of Art – and he’s asking art fans to play a part.

In Disestablishment: John Raymond Mireles, which opened Saturday, Mireles shares photographs of remote sites in Utah that have had their U.S. National Monument status revoked, opening the areas for mining and drilling.

He’s set to invite the public to take part in destroying the images “in order to create a visceral understanding about the potential damage that awaits these environments.”

Mireles sees why participants might shy away at first. But that reluctance, he said, should raise further questions.

“If we’re unwilling to damage a representation of the landscape, why are we OK with allowing the actual landscape to be damaged, destroyed, permanently altered?” he asked.

For the exhibition, which continues through Jan. 30, Mireles has printed his work on an immersive scale using solvent ink on cellulose paper.

During the course of the exhibition Mireles will remove the prints from the wall to give visitors the chance to physically damage them.

The destruction will become part of the exhibition, with public responses to be filmed, then included in the re-installation of the altered works. Participants will be encouraged “to hammer on, cut away, stomp on, tear and tag” the prints.

Interested in being part of Mireles’ exhibit? The “destruction events” are set for Sept. 16 and 17.