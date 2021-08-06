A taste of summer, with a crazy view of San Diego Bay. Photo credit: @SanDiegoSymph, via Twitter

Community festivals have been trickling back to life all summer. Whether you prefer flicks or licks – that would be of the food, music and doggy variety – you have them all this San Diego weekend. Local fests – finally – are breaking out all over.

San Diego’s newest venue, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, opens Friday, but really, it’s bringing a weekend of musical goodness:

The San Diego Symphony begins the festivities at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a wide-ranging program, including Mozart, Rossini and Gershwin. Tickets remain available, starting at $49.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, enjoy “The Best of Broadway,” as stars from the Great White Way get an assist from students in San Diego State’s musical theater program. Tickets start at $68.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gladys Knight – who reminded people what a legend she is at the 2019 Super Bowl – takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to hear her cache of Motown classics start at $72.

It's Showtime! Gaslamp Flicks double feature and FREE Admission EVERY Friday in August!



Catch your favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Wonder Woman 1984, and more!



Get your FREE tickets, and more info here: https://t.co/4jCwhuK8G9

Outdoor films? Yes, please. Here’s two options:

Gaslamp Flicks, a weekly free film series, opens Friday with a double feature of the original Ghostbusters, at 8 p.m., followed by the San Diego fave Anchorman, at 9:45 p.m. Watch on Island Avenue between 4th and 5th, but reserve spots online first.

The Coronado Island Film Festival’s “Summer Surf Series,” on the sand outside the Hotel del Coronado, features a screening of the 2003 surfing documentary Step into Liquid, with a live Q&A – with director Dana Brown, son of famed surfer and filmmaker Bruce Brown – to follow. Admission to the event, at 8 p.m. Sunday, costs $28.

Stroll for free, but buy for love. The 16th annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station heads to Point Loma at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. More than 150 artists come from afar, even from Mexico, to show their creations, including paintings, photography, glass, ceramic, jewelry and more.

Hey, foodies, do you prefer soul food or farm-to-table? Choices, choices:

The San Diego Soul Food Fest, at 4000 University Ave., take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring chef panels, vendors and more. It’s $5 to enter and stroll, $15 for a tasting ticket.

Farm to Bay 2021, at Chula Vista’s Living Coast Discovery Center, includes food and drink from a number of locals, including Chula Vista Brewery. Tickets, which are limited, cost $100, but up-close-and-personals with the animals are part of the deal.

August brings thoughts of the dog days, but chase the blues away with Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, at Encinitas Community Park. Get your pet blessed or gussy him up for one of several contests. Don’t fret – it’s all free. The event, starting at 10 a.m., includes rescue booths and pet adoptions too.