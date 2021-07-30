Host Terry Crews on the set of “America’s Got Talent.” Image via NBC

NFL linebacker turned actor and television personality Terry Crews received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday on his 53rd birthday.

The “America’s Got Talent” host was feted by fellow NBC star Howie Mandel and Tichina Arnold. She portrayed the wife of Crews’ character on the TV comedy “Everybody Hates Chris.”

The duo joined the former San Diego Charger at the ceremony in front of the Eastown Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard.

A birthday AND getting your star on the #HollywoodWalkOfFame? @terrycrews sure is having a pretty stellar day! pic.twitter.com/Cszdm8s7rC — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) July 30, 2021

“I’m not going to be too long because I know it’s hot, but I love you,” he told the crowd. “I appreciate this and let me tell you something, the best is yet to come. I am just getting started.”

The star is the 2,699th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

Born on July 30, 1968, in Flint, Michigan, Crews played the flute, painted and played football as a youth. After high school he received a scholarship to the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan.

Crews was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference defensive end at Western Michigan University in 1989. The Los Angeles Rams picked him in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL draft. He played 36 games with the Rams, Chargers and Washington Redskins between 1991 and 1995.

Following the conclusion of his football career, Crews joined the cast of the 1999-2001 syndicated competition series “Battle Dome.”

Crews made his acting debut in the 2000 Arnold Schwarzenegger film “The 6th Day,” portraying an assassin.

His breakout role came in the 2002 comedy “Friday After Next” as a recently released gay convict.

Crews has appeared in six Adam Sandler films – “Sandy Wexler,” “The Ridiculous 6,” “Blended,” “Click,” “The Benchwarmers” and “The Longest Yard.”

His other film credits include “The Expendables” trilogy, “White Chicks,” “Deadpool 2,” “Idiocracy” and “Sorry To Bother You.”

After “Everybody Hates Chris” ended its run, Crews starred in the TBS comedy “Are We There Yet?” Since 2013, Crews has portrayed police Lt. Terry Jeffords on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The show’s eighth and final season begins Aug. 12 on NBC.