You want Comic-Con back, the city and its hotels and businesses sure want Comic-Con back, but we’ve got Comic-Con@Home again this San Diego weekend, along with dance, street festivals and car shows too.

Comic-Con returns, and continues through Sunday, with panels full of pop culture favorites – along with some curveballs – brought to you via the Con’s website and the convention’s YouTube channel. Exhibitors will sell toys, merchandise and other items online too. Perhaps the best nerd-gasm of the week? At noon Friday, there will be a panel packed with links to core fandoms – the voice cast from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, includes Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame and Lena Headey of Game of Thrones.

By the way, the animated series, created by Comic-Con devotee Kevin Smith, just happens to premiere Friday on Netflix.

Another online event, the PBS Short Film Festival, concludes Friday, with 25 of the best films roughly 30 minutes and under. Watch explorations of everything from old age and Hawaiian activism to the Afrobeat genre and surviving breast cancer. Catch them on PBS’ YouTube channel.

The shorts and panels may be virtual, but City Ballet of San Diego will be live Friday. Head to the Horton Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday for “On the Move,” which includes two world premiere ballets. Tickets cost $29.

Works from the artists taking part in the Plein Air Festival, beginning Saturday, will be available for viewing through July 31 at the Oceanside Museum of Art. Featured artists include Mark Fehlman, Danny Griego, Margaret Larlham and Shuang Li. But you can participate too. Plein air painting means artists create in the field, in the moment. Register online for events through July 31.

The Youth Community Carnival at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation boasts carnival rides, food trucks, game booths and more. The fest begins at noon Saturday, but register online for free tickets. The event, organizers say, celebrates “summertime, community, and youth in Southeast San Diego.”

Missing the Carlsbad Village Street Faire? The community hosts a special edition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Carlsbad Village, at State Street and Grand Avenue. It’s scaled-back, but the free fair features vendors with a little of everything – arts and crafts, antiques, a food court and more. In addition, avoid parking hassles by catching shuttles at The Shoppes at Carlsbad or the Poinsettia Train Station.

Finally, Chula Vista’s Third Avenue Village hopes you’ll be interested in “Strolling Through Summer” from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy specials at restaurants and shops, live music, specialty car displays, and even picnics in Memorial Park. And make a note: the event repeats at the end of the month the remainder of the summer – Aug. 29 and Sept. 26.