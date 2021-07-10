City Ballet dancers Iago Breschi and Lucas Ataide. Photo credit: Sophie Robertson, for @CityBalletSD, via Facebook

City Ballet of San Diego returns to the Horton Grand Theatre later this month to open its 29th anniversary season.

Resident choreographer Geoff Gonzalez will preside over “On the Move,” with world premieres on July 23-24 as the company celebrates resuming in-person performances. One of the works is inspired by the pandemic.

They include:

Unbroken – Many people have felt worn down, or worse, by the stress of this past year. City Ballet compares the experience to broken glass that takes a new form once it’s fitted into a mosaic, “creating something altogether renewed – something more beautiful than before.”

Within the Hourglass Desert – Dancers in the piece will embody grains of sand, signifying time when it feels too expansive or cut too short. The creators said, “We all share this one finite thing – time and the power we have to choose what we do with it.”

The price of admission includes a free reception at the Horton Grand Hotel, with the dancers following each performance. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. shows start at $29.