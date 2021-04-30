Skippers compete in the Yachting Cup this weekend. Up for a picnic by the sea to watch? Photo by Darrin Fraser for the Port of SanDiego

Whether you like sea creatures or sea vessels, get out! There’s something to see this San Diego weekend on the waterfront. Or how about in Old Town, if you want to get a jump on May 5?

The San Diego tourist standby helps with that from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with Fiesta Old Town. The free in-person Cinco de Mayo celebration features an artists market, outdoor dining, live entertainment, and we suspect, more than a few cervezas y margaritas. Attendees must wear masks and respect social distancing.

The Living Coast Discovery Center, a nature center in Chula Vista, re-opens to the public Saturday after more than a year away due to the pandemic. Kid-friendly exhibits include Turtle Lagoon, the aquarium, which features sea creatures from San Diego watersheds, and a 21,000-gallon pool with sharks and even rays that can be touched. The Living Coast will open only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission starts at $16.

San Diego Yacht Club, near Shelter Island, hosts its annual Yachting Cup beginning at noon Saturday. The race, on two ocean courses in an area known as the “Coronado Roads” off Point Loma, returns to its normally scheduled weekend after being postponed and reduced to a smaller event last fall. Competition continues through Sunday and viewing is free.

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo returns, with some pandemic limitations. Photo credit: Rick Nocon

Virtual choices still abound.

Your family might have exhausted its library by now. Get ideas on how to refresh it by turning to the Dia del Niño Bilingual Book Fest at 10 a.m. Friday. The free three-day event, born in Barrio Logan, features children’s book authors, illustrators and musicians. It also coincides with Children’s Day in Mexico, April 30. Watch on YouTube or Facebook.

At noon Friday, vocalist Allison Adams-Tucker does her part for International Jazz Day, with a live stream via YouTube. The stream features Peter Sprague from San Diego, along with performers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, stateside, and the U.K. and Brazil, abroad. Pay-what-you-can, she asks – she also offers up links for the various musicians.

The San Diego Asian Film Fest concludes its virtual Spring Showcase this weekend. The event, running through Sunday, features The Way We Keep Dancing, which depicts dancers, rappers and social media influencers in Hong Kong who bureaucrats ask to help gentrify a neighborhood. Try Harder! follows students at a San Francisco high school as they make their way through senior year. Online viewing starts at $12 a film, with extended passes available. Access ends at midnight Monday.

Though major companies like the Joffrey Ballet have yet to resume public performances, the La Jolla Music Society offers a “window into the Joffrey,” via a stream of rehearsals for Under the Trees’ Voices, set to Symphony No. 2 by Italian composer Ezio Bosso. The Huffington Post called the dancers’ work “a rock concert for the eyes.” Recorded in March and April, the free stream can be viewed On Demand until May 7.