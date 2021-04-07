San Diego diners are served outdoors by a mask-wearing waitress. Photo by Chris Stone

Just as San Diego County enters the less restrictive orange tier, over 160 restaurants are ready to offer foodies a glimpse of the post-pandemic culinary scene.

The first-ever San Diego Restaurant Week in the spring begins Sunday, April 11, and continues through Sunday, April 18, with the region’s top restaurants reopening to offer prix fixe menus at affordable prices.

Restaurants returned to 50% indoor capacity on Wednesday as the county entered the orange tier, and health officials ended the 10 p.m. curfew.

Organizers view the week as the beginning of a return to a thriving culinary scene in San Diego after a year of challenges.

“This week of dining in San Diego will boost energy into our cultural communities and our favorite restaurants,” said Ben Clevenger, president of the San Diego chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. Both old favorites and new eateries courageously launched during the pandemic are on the list.

“From multiple rounds of closures to costly infrastructure investments to support safe outdoor dining, the strain on small business owners has been insurmountable for many. Our neighborhood eateries need community support to dig out of these holes as we have just begun our climb back,” said Andy Baumann, chair of San Diego Restaurant Week.

The SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com website has a complete list of participating restaurants with links to make reservations.