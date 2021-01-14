Symphony Launches Special 2021 Digital Season Led By Music Director Rafael Payare

Share This Article:

San Diego Symphony and Music Director Rafael Payare have curated a special 2021 digital season that strives to inspire and connect with its audience while in-person performances cannot occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From January to May 2021, the San Diego Symphony will release monthly orchestral virtual concerts featuring Music Director Rafael Payare and San Diego Symphony musicians. The monthly concerts will be livestreamed for at-home viewing launching January 29.

Kicking off the series on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. is Wagner Meets Mozart, led by Music Director Rafael Payare. The San Diego Symphony’s brass section resounds throughout Copley Symphony Hall with works by the great opera composer Richard Wagner. The program begins with Wagner’s Prelude to Act III from Die Meistersinger and the deeply moving and powerful Siegfried’s Funeral March from Götterdämmerung. The program closes with Mozart’s intimately charming Symphony No. 29.

On Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., Music Director Rafael Payare leads the orchestra in Elegy And Serenades. Written in memory of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Michael Brown, the San Diego Symphony opens the evening with Carlos Simon‘s Elegy: A Cry from the Grave in a concert dedicated to reflection and commemoration. The woodwinds shine in Mozart‘s Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor, and Tchaikovsky pays loving homage to Mozart’s style in his own Serenade – but this time for Strings, and keyed in a more carefully hopeful C Major.

Patrons and their households will be provided exclusive access to at least one performance per month through the San Diego Symphony Digital All-Access Pass. These high-quality online productions feature outstanding sound quality and breathtaking images captured by multiple video cameras stationed throughout Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center.

Concerts are currently scheduled to air the final Friday of the month January through May and households will also have access to any additional premium concert content the Symphony generates and releases online in that time. All Access Passes are currently available for $100, and individual livestreams will be available starting Jan. 21, for $20 per livestream.

