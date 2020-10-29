Symphony’s Music Director Rafael Payare Extends Contract Through 2025-26 Season

Share This Article:

The San Diego Symphony announced Thursday that music director Rafael Payare has extended his contract for four years, through the 2025-26 season.

Payare’s first full season was 2019-20, but it ended abruptly with the stay-at-home orders in March that were prompted the coronavirus pandemic.

The Venezuelan-born maestro, who has been celebrated as one of the most exciting conductors of his generation, is the 13th music director in the symphony’s 110-year history.

“As a musician Rafael Payare has the perfect balance of making the musicians feel secure and at the same time, taking necessary artistic risks to make each and every performance exciting,” said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the symphony. “While he strives for the highest level of precision, he asks every musician to be their most expressive self which creates riveting, impactful and emotional performances for our musicians and our audiences.

“With this contract extension we assure that the work of Rafael with the musicians of San Diego continues, assuring the very strong and vital future of the San Diego Symphony,” she added.

Payare and his wife, acclaimed cellist Alisa Weilerstein, have homes on San Diego and Berlin.

