Share This Article:

The Old Globe shifts this year to a free broadcast production of its popular holiday extravaganza, Dr Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The audio version of the Globe’s Grinch opens with a noon performance on Thanksgiving on KPBS 89.5, their web site and app.

There will be three other chances to hear the show through the season – at noon on Dec. 5 and Dec. 20, and at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The Dec. 20 show is sensory friendly.

Globe supporters, though, can opt for more access to the Grinch – for an entire month, in fact.

With a donation of any amount, the theater will give supporters the ability to hear the stream throughout the month of December. As an added bonus, the Globe has a gift of up to $500,000 through Dec. 31 that allows any donations to be matched.

Broadway veteran Edward Watts returns as the Grinch in the production. Tommy Martinez appears as Young Max, and John Treacy Egan plays Old Max.

The family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze).”

– Staff reports

The Old Globe Puts Grinch ‘On the Radio,’ Free, Beginning on Thanksgiving was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: