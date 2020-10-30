San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 30-Nov. 1 – Halloween Edition

Sunset on Ocean Beach
We fall back this weekend. Enjoy the sunset on Ocean Beach in costume on Saturday, but it will be earlier come Sunday. You ready? Photo by Chris Stone

It’s the Halloween big finish, San Diego! Mix your boos with brews, drive-in for a fright or two, or hey, be a ghost hunter  – at home!

Remember, though, no matter how cute your costume is on Saturday, you can’t fight time. You’ll lose an hour overnight, as we fall back with this year’s end to Daylight Saving Time. But hey, early sunsets ’til March.

Charlie Brown probably grew up to be a beer man. So it seems right that Halloween Brew and View on Friday pairs craft brews and nibbles with a screening of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Admission to the 8 p.m. event at Theatre Box in the Gaslamp costs $60 ticket and comes with a bonus of two free tickets for a future movie.

How about scary movies and cult faves, outdoor style?

  • Make it a Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend. You have two chances to see the 1975 oddball musical that spawned a devoted following and a gazillion midnight screenings.
  • Hitchcock is Hitchcock and Psycho is Psycho. This weekend, Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills features the film that left our parents and grandparents shuddering over showers for years. Tickets are only left for Friday’s showing. Admission: $18 at the box office or $20 online.

Want your Halloween to skew political? The Displaced by Amigos del Rep at the San Diego Rep explores  gentrification via the story of a newly arrived couple who find a coconut in their attic. But is this coconut just a coconut? Nope. The stream of the play reading will be available through Monday.

The Hotel Del isn’t the only California icon known for its hauntings. Keep close watch on the Queen Mary – the British ocean liner that found a home in Long Beach – through Sunday as the The Dark Zone trains cameras throughout the ship. Sure you can watch the bands or take part in the costume contest, but Room B340 demands your attention, doesn’t it? Viewing costs $19.99.

Need even more All Hallows goodness? Check our Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 weekend guides for events that continue through Sunday.

However, if you’re more like, Halloween, meh, check out the San Diego Asian Film Festival, largely virtual this year, which concludes Saturday. Weekend events include free Q&As with the filmmakers behind Death of Nintendo and Mu and the Vanishing World. Viewings cost $8 per screening, and many streams are available through the fest’s end.

– City News Service

