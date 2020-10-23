San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 23-25 – Boos and Boheme

Share This Article:

It’s the time of year. You’ve got “Thriller” on the brain – hmmm, brains. Whoops, that’s our inner zombie – sorry! But the Halloween countdown has begun in earnest, and you can enjoy the goblins and ghouls live or via stream in San Diego.

The ballpark can be scary for Padres fans (it wasn’t this year – they’re good now!), but the Halloween Trail at Petco Park embraces the chills for the fall beginning Friday. Meet character favorites at various stations in the park, from princesses to pirates – Spiderman too! Friday’s sold out, but tickets start at $25 for children and $20 for adults for dates through Nov. 1. Choose from time slots, as admission will be limited for social distancing. Masks, of course – not just the Halloween kind – are required.

Circuses, cirque-style, have taken over! Try Carnevil (oooh, evil, we get it) billed as a “pop-up Halloween sip, snack and show” outdoors on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp, through Nov. 1. Admission for the “demented circus” starts at $95 for two.

Wild Wonders in Bonsall opens “Boo at the Zoo’,’ with tours of the animal education center at 5:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy candy stations and apple cider, with flashlights offered so visitors can spot the animals of the night. Wild Wonders will limit tours to 12 people for social distancing. Tours continue Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Adult admission costs $35 and children over five, $20. Younger children are not allowed.

Opera in a parking lot is incredibly familiar, and totally alien, and sums up exactly how much has changed in a year. Join us for this bold and beautiful experiment while remaining safely apart.

Drive-In LA BOHEME opens Saturday. Tix> https://t.co/FDWSqyoc1N @PechangaArenaSD pic.twitter.com/AQt39OJ0wI — San Diego Opera (@SDOpera) October 22, 2020

The San Diego Opera hosts the first of four live drive-in performances of La Boheme at the Pechanga Arena parking lot at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event also marks the company debut of Rafael Payare, San Diego Symphony’s new music director. Performances follow on Tuesday, and next weekend on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The opera hasn’t performed since Hansel and Gretel closed in February. Price per car – $200.

As far as boos go, there’s more than enough for a whole week’s worth of screams via stream. Could it be a good time to catch u[ with HBO Max’s buzzy horror series, “Lovecraft Country?”

But you say you prefer movie scares? Classic or newfangled? Amazon Prime’s got ’em both, with the zombie epic that started it all, Night of the Living Dead, and the more recent Midsommar and Hereditary. Like to try an indy horror show? There’s Train to Busan – oh, no, zombies onboard! – or Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, which imagines a world where Freddy and Jason did their worst, not on film, but among us.

Also, see our recent Weekend Guide, for other Halloween goodies that continue through the month.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 23-25 – Boos and Boheme

