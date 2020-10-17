San Diego Botanic Garden Opens Children’s Areas, Adds New Junior Quail Trail

Share This Article:

The San Diego Botanic Garden opened access to its children’s areas – including the Hamilton Children’s Garden – this weekend, with pandemic safety provisions in place.

For instance, the garden, located in Encinitas, has set mask and social distancing guidelines. Parents and all children older than 2 must wear face masks or coverings at all times in the children’s gardens. Meanwhile, household groups must maintain distances of 6 feet or more from other such groups.

In addition, officials restricted the number of households and visitors allowed in each children’s garden at a time:

Hamilton Children’s Garden – 50 households, 125 total visitors.

Seeds of Wonder Children’s Garden – 25 households, 65 total visitors.

Junior Quail Trail – 10 households, 25 total visitors.

Ari Novy, the garden’s president & CEO, said officials at the venue are “absolutely thrilled” to re-open the children’s areas.

“Now more than ever, children need to play in nature. There is no greater job than running, jumping and playing in the shade of majestic trees under the blue sky,” Novy said.

The nationally-acclaimed Hamilton Children’s Garden attractions include “Toni’s Tree House,” “Garden Rhythms” and “Incredible Edibles,” a garden to show children how their favorite foods grow.

Though the Seeds of Wonder garden will be open, its playhouse will be closed due to its small enclosed space.

The new Junior Quail Trail, in the former Eucalyptus Grove, focuses on natural up-cycled materials, movement and learning from the surrounding environment. The outdoor attraction is intended to provide an immersive and safe space for children to explore, discover and play.

The San Diego Botanic Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Guests and members can make reservations via the Garden’s new online ticketing system.

Weekly children’s programming continues to be suspended until further notice.

The garden’s main entrance has been temporarily moved to the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the corner of Ecke Ranch Road and Quail Gardens Drive.

– Staff reports

