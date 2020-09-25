San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 25-27 – Concerts and the Coast

Share This Article:

One film festival concludes Sunday while another begins in San Diego, and if films aren’t for you, how about music and bunnies?

Yep, we said bunnies. If rabbits are your pet of choice, BunnyFest continues through Sunday, via Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Attend sessions like the “Bunny Brunch Meet & Greet” on Saturday and “Bunny Bonding Basics on Sunday. Some sessions can be accessed for free, while others range from $3-$15 each.

The WOW Festival’s Portaleza continues through Oct. 31, but you must hit them up by 11:59 p.m. Friday to purchase a ticket. Why? The unique interactive show presents “a digital experience that explores ideas of connection through desperate means of correspondence.” And that means ticket holders will receive a package (snail mail!) that is key to enjoying the play. They also need a smart phone, the ability to text, and headphones. Admission costs $20.

The Latino Film Festival concludes its virtual edition Sunday. General admission costs $12, while $50 nets you access to five films. The weekend slate includes John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway, which depicts the actor and playwright’s road to bring his Latin History for Dummies to the Great White Way (in the lead-up, the play had a run at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2016). Also see a doc on the much respected and missed actor, Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage.

Pull up to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday as alt reggae rockers Dirty Heads play two shows, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The shows kick off a new drive-in series, “Concerts in Your Car,” continuing through Nov. 1, that will include Snoop Dogg, Chris Janson, Slightly Stoopid and the Beach Boys. Most of the concerts cost $99 a car.

See a local spot that needs a little TLC? At 8 a.m. Saturday, “I Love A Clean San Diego” hosts the 36th Coastal Cleanup Day throughout the county. But this year, due to the pandemic, organizers are looking beyond just the coast. They ask volunteers to clean up streets, parks, canyons and beaches around their own communities. Volunteers can learn more and register for free online. Watch the kickoff on Facebook Live.

The San Diego Italian Film Festival launches its virtual edition, “Festivale 2020,” with the theme of activism, at 6 p.m. Sunday. A screening of It Will Be Chaos, a film about an Eritrean immigrant arriving in Italy as a refugee and how he handles immigration requirements and right-wing nationalism, opens the fest. Admission costs $20.

– Staff reports

