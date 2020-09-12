Share This Article:

The 14th annual San Diego Italian Film Festival, known as feStivale, will be hosted virtually this year from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Executive Director Diana Agostini said the annual event will be a “blend of creativity, resilience, and passion toward the arts and our audience.”

The theme for this year’s film festival is activism and will feature a number of films, short films and panels. Awards will also be given.

“Presenting our feStivale online means we also have the opportunity to expand our reach and that of the best of contemporary Italian cinema and of emerging Italian talent. There will be something for everybody,” Agostini said.

For more information, go to www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

San Diego Italian Film Festival Goes Virtual was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: