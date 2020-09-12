San Diego Italian Film Festival Goes Virtual

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A scene from “Bangla.” Courtesy photo

The 14th annual San Diego Italian Film Festival, known as feStivale, will be hosted virtually this year from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Executive Director Diana Agostini said the annual event will be a “blend of creativity, resilience, and passion toward the arts and our audience.”

The theme for this year’s film festival is activism and will feature a number of films, short films and panels. Awards will also be given.

“Presenting our feStivale online means we also have the opportunity to expand our reach and that of the best of contemporary Italian cinema and of emerging Italian talent. There will be something for everybody,” Agostini said.

For more information, go to www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

San Diego Italian Film Festival Goes Virtual was last modified: September 12th, 2020 by Hoa Quach

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss