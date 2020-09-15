Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Share This Article:The San Diego International Airport Arts Program announced its Fall 2020 Performing Arts Residency Program artist is Margaret Noble.

Noble’s featured work [Sky][Muse] will be on display at the airport until December 2020. The digital programs are aimed at encouraging personal engagement and public conversation, said airport officials.

“The Arts Program is a way for us to infuse light, levity, comfort, and life-enriching experiences for passengers and our community,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “We welcome artist Margaret Noble and her work [Sky][Muse]. She’s managed to find a way to engage people in a safe way during COVID-19 while providing an interactive outlet for anyone that is on a journey. We look forward to experiencing more of her works through the duration of her residency.”

Born in Texas and raised in California, Noble’s experimental artworks have been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her interdisciplinary work resides at the intersection of sound, sculpture, and performance and is influenced by the dynamic, dance music cultures of southern California.

Through her Performing Arts Residency, Noble will present a series of audio-visual works designed to ignite, delight, and reframe the airport experience. Inspired by Brian Eno’s seminal work Music for Airports and the historical art traditions of visual music and graphical notation, [Sky][Muse] is a collection of animated “scrolls” accessible through personal devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops. For passengers preparing to move through portals, time zones, and geographies these short, digital works will enhance their travel by elevating their sensory experiences of color, light, and sound.

For more information about the SAN’s Art Program, go to arts.san.org.

San Diego Airport to Feature Work of Artist Margaret Noble was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: