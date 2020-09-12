San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Celebrates 20th Anniversary this Thursday

Share This Article:

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum will host its 20th Anniversary Gala this Thursday with a free, family-friendly virtual event, including an auction and a performance from Hullabaloo.

The celebration, which will take place from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., will celebrate the only hands-on educational children’s museum in North County.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum has been diligently working to support its broader community—in San Diego County and beyond—despite its current, temporary closure, by providing virtual programs and supplementary educational resources. The Museum hosts daily STREAM-focused activities, live storytimes on social media, and virtual camps for children and families who are navigating the extraordinary challenges of remote learning.

“Since the museum’s temporary closure that began mid-March, our ‘Activities at Home’ video playlist featuring hands-on educational activities has garnered over 20,000 followers on Facebook, and our live storytimes have attracted viewers from throughout San Diego County, across the United States, and even from other countries,” said Kimberlie Dunham, the museum’s Board Chair. “We’re committed to creating these educational offerings that all children can access and enjoy; now more than ever, we need our community’s support to do so.”

Proceeds from this year’s event and auction will support the continuing development of enriching online educational resources for children and families as part of the Museum’s Access for All initiative—which is at the heart of the Museum’s commitment to serving its mission and supporting its community’s needs in new and innovative ways during these unprecedented times.

Learn more at sdcdm.org/virtualgala.

