Popular San Diego Musician Finds Different Rhythm Amid Pandemic

For roughly 30 years, San Diego resident Steve Denyes has stolen the hearts of children and adults alike with his catchy, upbeat tunes. In fact, the musician behind the popular Hullabaloo band, was playing roughly 300 shows a year before the novel coronavirus made its way to the U.S.

This year, Denyes is playing one virtual show a month and a “couple of socially-distanced house concerts.”

“COVID has turned everything upside down for me professionally,” said Denyes, who said one of his biggest inspirations is children’s performer Dan Zanes. “It’s difficult financially, of course, but, more than anything, I miss the daily connection I used to have with people all over the county. I know it’ll come back eventually but I miss the interaction with the families I’ve been singing with for years.”

Despite the hardships, Denyes said musicians will find a way to overcome the current challenges facing the entertainment industry.

“COVID has been devastating to live music,” Denyes said. “It hit at a particularly tough time in that, for most musicians, revenue from recorded music had all but dried up as streaming gained prominence. We sort of told ourselves, ‘Well, at least there’s always live music.’ Now that is gone too. There are definitely tough times ahead but musicians have always been good at turning adversity into art.”

To stay financially afloat and busy, Denyes has been keeping busy by building unique guitars to sell. He’s also seen a lot of support from the community.

“I’ve also been building guitars for the last couple of years so I’ve shifted a lot of time and energy into that,” Denyes said. “I’ve received a lot of support and encouragement from our community so, until live music comes back, that’s my main focus.”

Until he’s able to perform live for his countless number of fans, Denyes is reflecting on the good times he’s had on stage.

“There are lots of fun memories and some big shows that I like to think back on but I’m most proud of the little moments where we’ve been able to make music that has become a part of people’s lives,” Denyes said. “Until then, I go to my workbench every morning and build the best guitars I can.”

For more information on Steve Denyes, go to hullabalooband.com.

