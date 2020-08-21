San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 21-23 – Violins & Votes

Share This Article:

Whew. How often do you get to celebrate a most-pertinent centennial in an election year? A San Diego national park gives you the opportunity this weekend, in person no less.

In addition, more than one local music venue brings you a live stream and a favorite North County shopping spot becomes a drive-in theater for a night.

At sunset Friday through Sunday, officials will light the Old Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument. The purple and gold commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The park will be open until 8:30 p.m. those days so visitors can learn about women’s history, and take photos too. Also: Wednesday marks exactly 100 years since the amendment took effect, so the park plans to light it up one more time.

Another in-person opportunity, at 8 p.m. Friday: See Disney’s The Princess and the Frog drive-in style at the Westfield North County shopping center in Escondido. Pack up the kiddies, as it’s $50 a car to enter the event, presented by the California Center for the Arts.

On the streaming front, at noon Friday, check out Cirque du Soleil’s YouTube channel. The latest episode of Cirque Connect, featuring highlights of various Cirque productions, bows. Previous videos include a focus on aerial stunts, clowns and individual shows, like Alegrîa.

Watch a free stream of The Sully Band, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, from the Belly Up in Solana Beach. Russ T Nailz joins in for the show, with donations accepted for the San Diego Food Bank.

Missing summer’s classical music showcases? Turn to the La Jolla Music Society beginning Friday for SummerFest 2020. The $90 streaming pass includes six shows through Aug. 29. This weekend features performances of Schubert, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Mendelssohn.

Meanwhile, online access to the Oceanside International Film Festival continues through Saturday, with “Skate & Surf” shorts, and blocks on “Self Discovery and Personal Anxieties,” “Social & Racial Injustices” and more. A number of the films originated in San Diego County, including those by filmmakers Shane P. Allen, Mark Atkinson, Brian Butler Chris Cashman, Jamie Chavez, Alex Luchsinger, Cameron Penn and Bill Wisneski. To view all films, passes cost $35; for single viewings, it’s $10.

Bike the Bay 2.0, a twist on the traditional San Diego Bay circuit – scrapped due to Covid-19 – encourages cycling enthusiasts to set out on the 25-mile ride of their choice at 8 a.m. Sunday. Organizers say do it “at your own pace, on your own time,” and post photos of the sights on social media too. Registration starts at $35.

