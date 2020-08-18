Share This Article:

San Diego-based The Sully Band will come together this week for its first show since March.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The band, which was named “Best Live Performer of 2019,” will perform at The Belly Up Tavern for a virtual event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

The event will also be a virtual food drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank. Viewers can make a cash donation or select and purchase the most-needed food items (canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, oatmeal and cereal) securely in an online grocery store. The items will help the growing number of local individuals and families in need.

For more information, go to bellyup.com.

The Belly Up Tavern to Host The Sully Band for Virtual Performance was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: