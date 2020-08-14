San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 14-16 – Actors and Art

Share This Article:

A couple of local events have an educational bent this weekend, just in time for parents looking for new options to occupy their housebound kids. Want to inspire an aspiring rapper? Or learn more about some of America’s finest writers? Then the San Diego arts community is stepping up for you.

Note: See below, if you’re a planner. Because two recent editions of a local event have filled up in advance, so we’re giving you a heads up for the Aug. 22 shows.

But this weekend on Friday and Saturday, the Old Globe Theatre hosts the interactive online programs, Word Up! and Creative Youth Studio. Word Up!, at 6 p.m. Friday, features a theme song the audience helped create, while CYS, at 11 a.m. Saturday, features DJ and playwright Miki Vale, who the audience can join in creating a rap. Watch on YouTube, Facebook or the Globe’s website.

The 2020 edition of TwainFest continues virtually at 9 a.m. Saturday The free celebration of 19th Century literature features local actors who have recorded their readings at home or at historical locations in the city. Viewers can hear works by Mark Twain, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson and Paul Laurence Dunbar. Sign up at the site for access.

Meanwhile, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, watch as KPBS picks up Theatre Corner, covering stage experiences shared by people of color. Globe board member Michael Taylor interviews renowned performers, including Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen.

The Roustabouts streams the drama Margin of Error through Aug. 23. It depicts a heralded scientist who confronts his demons while deciding which of his proteges will receive a coveted fellowship. The choice becomes a test for him and the two finalists. It starts at $14 to view the show.

Stop by The Studio Door in Hillcrest as the August exhibit focuses on the human body as art, with artists Roy de Vries, Leah Sarah Bassett and Khalid Alkaaby. On weekends, the gallery is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. or by appointment. A video walkthrough is available on the web too.

And, finally the promised look ahead: Book early for the drive-in 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows for Mainly Mozart on Saturday Aug. 22 to see Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Performers include Jeff Thayer and Yao Zhao of the San Diego Symphony and Teng

Li and Robert DeMaine of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

You must claim a spot though, and it’s best to do so soon. Slots often often fill up days before the shows, so RSVP ASAP.

We wanted to take this time for a huge appreciation to our fans Saturday as we move forward to bring you great shows such as the Drive in: All-Vivaldi. We’re proud to bring live performances back to live audiences! #KeepingLiveMusicAlive #ClassicalMusic pic.twitter.com/GoeRW2TtWU — Mainly Mozart (@MainlyMozart) August 10, 2020

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 14-16 – Actors and Art was last modified: by

