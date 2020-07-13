San Diego’s The Old Globe Announces New Associate Artistic Director

Share This Article:

The Old Globe on Monday announced the appointment of a new associate artistic director.

Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, who currently serves as the director of arts engagement, will take on the new role where he will oversee the theatre’s new artistic relationships. Bradley-Ballentine joins fellow associate artistic director Justin Waldman, The Old Globe said in a press release.

“At a moment when good news in the American theatre is in short supply, it’s a special pleasure to acknowledge the extraordinary gifts and contributions of Freedome Bradley-Ballentine to the Globe and beyond,” said Barry Edelstein. “Freedome is a special man: a gifted leader, a profound thinker, and a warm and generous presence. In the five years he’s been here, he’s made the Globe better in countless ways, to the benefit of San Diego.”

“Over the past five years, it has been easy to be enthusiastic about working at The Old Globe helming the Arts Engagement team,” Bradley-Ballentine said. “We’ve developed important partnerships and together created programs that have had a positive impact on a variety of communities. I am as excited now as I was when I walked through the doors the first time. It’s a special place filled with passionate people committed to making theatre matter to more people.”

Bradley-Ballentine succeeds Travis LeMont Ballenger, who has accepted a position as a producer at Lia Vollack Productions in New York.

As part of this restructure, Jesse Perez, Director of Professional Training for The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, will join the Globe’s senior leadership team.

For more information, go to theoldglobe.org/.

