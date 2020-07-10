San Diego Weekend Guide: July 10-12 – Fests & Front Runners

Share This Article:

Two mainstays of San Diego in July come back this weekend, though in altered form. If you want to play the ponies, you can watch online, while a San Diego Pride prelude goes virtual too.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club begins its season at 10 a.m. Friday. The races had been set to start July 18, but will run on a Friday-to-Sunday schedule over a slightly longer period, through Sept. 7. At least initially, catch the fun online, as fans will not be able to attend at the track.

San Diego Pride takes place online this year, and though the main event is next weekend, She Fest 2020 begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, via the event web site, Facebook, YouTube and Zoom, for special workshops. She Fest includes music, artists, political activists and more. Pride also issued an open call for videos so the community can share personal stories about what the movement means to them.

The U.S. has become home to more than 160,000 refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma. They include the Karen, an indigenous people whose homeland of Kawthoolei is in the country’s eastern highlands. The short film, Far From Kawthoolei, tells the story of those forced from their villages, some of whom settled locally, and established the Karen Organization of San Diego in Colina del Sol. They spoke to filmmaker Brian Myers, whose film streams on the UC Santa Cruz web site.

– Staff reports

