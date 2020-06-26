The Lumineers Cancel Summer Tour Dates, Including Pechanga Show

Share This Article:

The Lumineers announced Friday the postponement of the band’s North American tour dates that would have been in August and September, including an Aug. 25 show at Pechanga Arena.

The folk rock band, which had scheduled the tour to promote a studio album due out in September, is working to reschedule the shows for 2021, according to a statement posted online.

Original tickets that were purchased for the postponed shows will be honored for rescheduled dates, with no further action required, but refunds will be available by request. Ticketholders will receive an email directly from their point of purchase with instructions for obtaining a refund.

–City News Service

