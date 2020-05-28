San Diego Weekend Guide: May 29-31 – Petals and Podcasts

Share This Article:

One well-known San Diego venue re-opens this weekend – with a catch or two – but it’s also a place that promotes healing and wellness, which we need right now.

Meanwhile, it’s almost June, so that means it’s time for streamers’ lineups to refresh. You’ve watched all the May stuff, so you’re ready, no? And hint – you have some beachy goodness to look forward to next weekend.

The flower-strewn walks of the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas will be open this weekend, but you must be a member to enjoy them. That costs $85 per family or $55 solo. Admission also must be registered online and proof provided at the gate, via printout or phone. No walk-ups will be admitted and masks are required – for kids 2 and up as well. The park is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gift shops though, won’t be, so bring your own water, sanitizer, etc.

The La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW Goes Digital continues to roll out this summer. This week partner Blindspot Collective released the three-part “Walks of Life.” You can make it interactive too. Listeners are encouraged to “experience the performance while walking independently through their own neighborhoods.” You could, they say, hear “stories that might be unfolding in the homes around them.”

As temperatures soar and it’s nearly June you might be thinking of Comic-Con. San Diego’s signature phenom won’t happen this year, but the new Comic-Con Museum site launched a feature, “Pop Culture Science” in partnership with the Fleet Science Center. First up: figuring out just how Sherlock Holmes figures everything out. Local forensic scientists provide the how-to.

Are you a Stephen King fan and need a horror-based way to process the pandemic? Listen to “The Company of the Mad” podcast, a new look at The Stand, which takes place after a pandemic has taken out, well, most of us. The six episodes, featuring authors, cultural observers and more, starts Friday.

Artists Building Community host MOSAICS, at 2 p.m. Saturday. The annual creative showcase features San Diego artists sharing their experiences with the topical theme, “Personal Boundaries.” See their work virtually via Instagram, @artistsbuildingcommunity.

Netflix has a slew of shows returning with new seasons, including 13 Reasons Why, Queer Eye and The Politician.

Hulu features a new documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. It tracks Broadway bigwig Lin-Manuel Miranda’s early days with an improv group – and their 2019 reunion. For summer romantic nostalgia, there’s Dirty Dancing. For fans of newly minted Oscar winner Brad Pitt, go back and see him when he first kicked up a shirtless stir. That would be in Thelma and Louise.

Amazon Prime has Captain America and James Bond – we mean Chris Evans and Daniel Craig – in the Clue-like romp Knives Out, and Harry Potter with a firearm – we mean Daniel Radcliffe – in Guns Akimbo (the director drew some online fire prior to the film’s release)

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: May 29-31 – Petals and Podcasts

