Beaches Open for Sitting, Sunbathing Starting Next Week

Beach restrictions will be eased a little more starting Tuesday, with sitting and sunbathing allowed as long as physical distancing is maintained and face coverings are worn are close to others, the county’s Health and Human Services Agency said Thursday.

People will be permitted to spread out towels and beach chairs for relaxing and getting some sun, though activities such as football and volleyball remain under the ban. Groups must be from the same household.

All piers and parking lots will remain closed.

The county said all beach communities agreed to ease this restriction starting June 2, but cities can decide if they want to proceed later and how the guideline is going to be enforced.

— Staff report

