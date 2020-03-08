8th Annual International Mariachi Festival Takes Over Bayside Park in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

The 12-member group Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martinez Jr. will headline the 8th annual International Mariachi Festival Sunday at Bayside Park in Chula Vista, and serve as official judges of the school competitions.

Presented by the Port of San Diego’s Tidelands Activation Program and the National City Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Chula Vista, the festival celebrates the San Diego area’s widespread Mexican heritage through Mariachi music, traditional dancing and a series of efforts highlighting arts, culture and culinary contributions.

Jose “Pepe” Martinez Junior has lived on-stage for more than 30 years inspired by his biggest teacher and mentor, his father, affectionately known as “Don Pepe”, who institutionalized mariachi music and led Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan to international stardom.

Pepe Jr. is committed to making sure the next generation of mariachi musicians receive the highest quality and most authentic instruction possible. His mariachi ensemble will be the official judges of the middle school, high school, and college mariachi student competition.

The family-friendly festival spotlights mariachi musicians from across the United States and Mexico, as well as young student mariachi groups.

“The International Mariachi Festival unites community on both sides of the US-Mexico border through arts, culture, and education,” said Jacqueline Reynoso, president and CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce. “This event has become a South Bay tradition that stimulates our bi-national economy through tourism and commerce, while promoting our rich diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, and strong ties to Mexican charro music.”

The music begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10, with children 12 and under free.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

