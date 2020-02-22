U.S. News & World Report Ranks Rancho Valencia Top Hotel in California

Share This Article:

U.S News & World Report named Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa the top hotel in California in worldwide 2020 rankings released this month.

The resort in the Fairbanks Ranch area came in sixth among U.S. hotels, followed by the Peninsula Beverly Hills at 13th, the Montage Beverly Hills at 21st, and the Fairmont Grand Del Mar at 22nd.

“We are thrilled to have been named the number one resort and hotel in California for the second year in a row,” said Rancho Valencia General Manager Coni Thornburg. “This is such a prestigious ranking in our industry and we take tremendous pride in nurturing a luxury experience that exceeds expectations through our dedication of understanding and being truly passionate about the art of hospitality.”

The rankings marked the 10th year that U.S. News has rated hotels. The methodology relies on expert and guest reviews to determine each property’s national

ranking.

Rancho Valencia is a 45-acre Mediterranean-inspired resort that is affiliated with the Relais & Châteaux brand. The resort offers 49 guest casitas, 18 tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts and gourmet restaurants.

