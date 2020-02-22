From GBGVs to Golden Retrievers, Del Mar’s Silver Bay Kennel Show Is Fetching

Share This Article:

Among dog breeds, GBGVs go back 400 years, but they won’t give you the heebie-jeebies.

At this weekend’s Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen is more a fluffy celebrity.

Only two of the rare breed (translated as “large, low, shaggy dog of the Vendée”) are entered — among 1,598 dogs in the show.

The more expensive breeds present are the Tibetan mastiff (which go for as much as $10,000) and Afghan hounds ($7,000).

The GBGV wasn’t recognized by the American Kennel Club until 2018, where it competes in the Hound Group. (But they’ve taken part in AKC sports — such as agility, obedience and scent work/tracking — since 2008.)

If more familiar canines are your taste, the show boasts 56 French bulldogs, 50 golden retrievers, 42 Dalmatians, 42 bulldogs, 28 Great Danes and 22 Siberian Huskies.

Need cuteness? Sunday’s events include a Beginner Puppy Event for dogs 4 to 6 months old.

On Saturday — Day 2 of the annual 3-day event — most owners and handlers showed up before heavy rains drenched the fairgrounds.

Owners and their dogs try to dodge drops as a storm moved through the area in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone About 1,600 dogs are competing in the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Photo by Chris Stone A dog selects a new toy at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Photo by Chris Stone These Grand Basset Griffon Vendéens are among the rarest of breeds. Photo by Chris Stone This Tibetan Mastiff is among the rarest and most expensive dog breeds. Photo by Chis Stone This English Mastiff, Storm, a prior winner in competition, sports a large head and can weigh 220 pounds. Photo by Chris Stone Judges examine all parts of the dogs, including their teeth. Photo by Chris Stone The Samoyed is among the most expensive dog breeds at the dog show. Photo by Chris Stone This Pomeranian puts its best paw forward for judge at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone This Pomeranian looks its cutest at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A standard poodle gets a trim before competition at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A dog looks nervous as a handler (right) begins to examine it at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone Ray Stevens of Vista keeps his toy poodle warm by tucking it into his suit coat. Photo by Chris Stone A Best of Show award will be handed out Sunday afternoon. Photo by Chris Stone A Pekingese stays mellow as his handler gets it ready for competition. Photo by Chris Stone A Bergamasco Sheepdog with natural dreadlock-like cords, struts in the ring. Photo by Chris Stone An Irish Setter with taped ears waits to be groomed at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone Dogs got last minute trims before heading into the ring at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A Bernese Mountain dog eyes the lunch of its owner, Herb Silverman of Orange County. Photo by Chris Stone An Old English Sheepdog waits patiently during grooming at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone This Clumber Spaniel, after walking through the rain puddles, is heading back to the groomers. Photo by Chris Stone Brody Rotell, 13, of San Diego is a junior handler for his bull mastiff. Photo by Chris Stone A stylish diaper is worn at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A Chinese Crested struts its stuff in the ring at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone A handler and her Cavalier King Charles spaniel is reflected in a puddle outside the exhibit hall. Photo by Chris Stone A Dalmatian waits its turn on its owner’s shoulder at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone An Old English Sheepdog performs for the judge at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A standard poodle gets a spritz of hair spray before heading into competition at the dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A long haired chihuahua seems more interested in other dogs than appealing to the judge. Photo by Chris Stone An Afghan Hound gets a blow dry during grooming at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A Basset Hound’s ears and mouth sway as it trots across the ring at the dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A Basset Hound shows its nervousness as a judge begins the examination. Photo by Chris Stone A Bearded Collie gets a beauty treatment before competition at the dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A Xoloitzcuintli has a little hair on the top of its head, feet and tail. Photo by Chris Stone Despite a job to do, this bulldog still is looking for affection ringside at the Silver Bay Kennel Club Dog Show. Photo by Chris Stone

Also eluding rain drops: two dozen experts — from as far as England, Ireland, Australia, Singapore and South Africa — judging dozens of contests. But Betty Ribble of the Milazzo neighborhood (near Sabre Springs) and Juliet Rigtrup of Poway have the shortest commutes.

Admission is free to all shows — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. — but parking is $15 at the fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. All judging is indoors at the Exhibit and Bing Crosby Halls at the event that, in recent years, featured Westminster champions from Madison Square Garden.

(But organizers canceled Saturday’s agility contest because of rain.)

See judging schedules here.

