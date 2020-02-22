From GBGVs to Golden Retrievers, Del Mar’s Silver Bay Kennel Show Is Fetching

Matthew Munger, 12, of Oceanside, gets a kiss at the Kiss A Bull booth at the Meet the Breeds area of the dog show.
Matthew Munger, 12, of Oceanside visits the Kiss A Bull booth at the Meet the Breeds area. Photo by Chris Stone

Among dog breeds, GBGVs go back 400 years, but they won’t give you the heebie-jeebies.

At this weekend’s Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen is more a fluffy celebrity.

Only two of the rare breed (translated as “large, low, shaggy dog of the Vendée”) are entered — among 1,598 dogs in the show.

The more expensive breeds present are the Tibetan mastiff (which go for as much as $10,000) and Afghan hounds ($7,000).

The GBGV wasn’t recognized by the American Kennel Club until 2018, where it competes in the Hound Group. (But they’ve taken part in AKC sports — such as agility, obedience and scent work/tracking — since 2008.)

If more familiar canines are your taste, the show boasts 56 French bulldogs, 50 golden retrievers, 42 Dalmatians, 42 bulldogs, 28 Great Danes and 22 Siberian Huskies.

Need cuteness? Sunday’s events include a Beginner Puppy Event for dogs 4 to 6 months old.

On Saturday — Day 2 of the annual 3-day event — most owners and handlers showed up before heavy rains drenched the fairgrounds.

Also eluding rain drops: two dozen experts — from as far as England, Ireland, Australia, Singapore and South Africa — judging dozens of contests. But Betty Ribble of the Milazzo neighborhood (near Sabre Springs) and Juliet Rigtrup of Poway have the shortest commutes.

Admission is free to all shows — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. — but parking is $15 at the fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. All judging is indoors at the Exhibit and Bing Crosby Halls at the event that, in recent years, featured Westminster champions from Madison Square Garden.

(But organizers canceled Saturday’s agility contest because of rain.)

See judging schedules here.

A Bernese Mountain dog eyes the lunch of its owner Herb Silverman of Orange County.
A Bernese Mountain dog eyes the lunch of its owner, Herb Silverman of Orange County. Photo by Chris Stone
