1970s Show at Automotive Museum Celebrates Decade of Lasting Change

A new exhibit at the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park focuses on a decade of major change in the cars we drive.

“That ’70s Car Show” examines a time when the price of gasoline skyrocketed, cars got smaller and more fuel efficient, and U.S. manufacturers caught up with foreign competitors.

Competition during that era bred innovation and led to technological leaps in automotive design and performance that can still be felt today.

Among the vehicles on display are American Motors’ then-futuristic Gremlin and Pacer, a “Starsky & Hutch” Ford Torino tribute, a “disco” Ford Pinto, a tiny Honda N600, a giant Cadillac Coupe deVille and a “Hang 10” Dodge Dart.

The exhibit runs until June 13. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for youth.

