Musical Show for Children Feb. 15 at Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside Main Public Library Photo via city Oceanside website.

Oceanside Public Library presents Mr. Markus Music, a family-friendly Blues, Jazz & Motown Tribute Show, on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway.

This interactive event offers a music and movement guitar sing-along for children.  Come enjoy an afternoon of zany and fun songs! Families and children of all ages are welcome.

This free program is for all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

