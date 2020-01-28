‘Hadestown’ and ‘Mockingbird’ Headline Broadway San Diego’s 2020-21 Season

Share This Article:

“Hadestown,” a haunting journey to the underworld, and the stage version of the American classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” will headline Broadway San Diego’s just announced 2020-21 season.

“We are thrilled to start the new year by announcing another exciting lineup of shows for our 20-21 Season,” said Vanessa Davis, general manager of Broadway San Diego. “We have everything from the shows currently still playing on Broadway, fresh national tours, and returning San Diego audience favorites.”

“The road from Broadway to San Diego is shorter than ever, and that has everything to do with the incredible support of our audiences, our sponsors, and the trust we’ve earned in our community,” she said.

The traveling Broadway productions are presented by Nederlander at the Civic Theatre in downtown San Diego and sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union. Here’s a rundown of the season:

“The Band’s Visit” — Sept. 8-13, 2020 — This critically acclaimed musical about a band of musicians arriving out of the blue in a town way off the beaten path won 10 Tony awards.

“1776” — Oct. 6-11, 2020 —Patriot John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American independence and sign the Declaration in this re-imagining of a Tony Award-winning musical.

“Hadestown” — Jan. 19-24, 2021 — This new musical intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades

and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

“The Cher Show” — March 16-21, 2021 — Superstars come and go, but Cher is forever. This is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story.

“Tootsie” — May 11-16, 2021 — This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, based on the Oscar-nominated film, is “even funnier than the movie!”

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” — June 1-6, 2021 — After a record-breaking run on Broadway, one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic fantasies comes to the stage in San Diego.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” — June 22-27, 2021 — Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork has become one of the “great plays in history.”

“Disney’s The Lion King” — Aug. 12-30, 2020 — San Diego’s best-loved musical, winner of six Tony Awards, returns with an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” — Nov. 24-29, 2020 — A timeless tale for all ages of joy and goodwill, with classic Irving Berlin songs, dancing and lots of snow.

“Les Misérables” — March 2-7, 2021 — Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of this unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human

spirit returns to San Diego.

Most Broadway San Diego performances run Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with Saturday and Sunday matinees. Individual tickets are available online, and seven-show season packages start at $313.

